Kemi Olunloyo Reacts As Tacha Allegedly Lies About Her Age

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has shared her views about reality star, Tacha’s age claim on media entrepreneur, Chude Jideonwo’s interview.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha had celebrated her 24th birthday in grand style on the 23rd of December 2019 and she was also gifted a Benz.

During the interview, Chude asked the controversial BBNaija star about her age and she claimed she was 23 years old.

#Tacha's age appears to be fluctuating. Recall, she publicly celebrated 24th birthday on 23rd of December 2019, but during her interview with Chude yesterday she claimed 23 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/OPMvc7XuqE — Ellezsandas Blog (@ellezsandas) June 21, 2020

Web users bashed the reality TV star for allegedly lying and Olunloyo decided to weigh in on the matter.

Taking to Instagram, the journalist wrote;

“DISCLAIMER: Since most of you are corrupt individuals, Tacha hasn’t paid me to talk on her behalf. I don’t know her. My worth is not about money. I’m priceless and the Top Journalist, Professional Blogger and Digital Creator in 🇳🇬

Tacha Akide’s interview with Chude regarding her age is no big deal. The brain is designed to work that way. Chude stuttered while asking her if she will be 24 this year and she said “23” her current age plus her birthday date is the 23rd of the month. Those calling her a liar should desist because if she in fact wanted an industry age like Linda Ikeji, she would have made one up aka 21. Ikeji who is going to be 43yo uses her industry age making her 40yo this year. Industry age is associated with modeling and pressure in the music industry a lot due to institutionalized age discrimination in the entertainment industry all over the world.“

