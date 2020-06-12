I Had Malaria, Not COVID-19 – Ondo Journalist

A journalist, who was discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure, Ondo state capital, say he had malaria and not COVID-19.

But Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday said the journalist tested positive for COVID-19.

The 33-year-old journalist, who resides in Ore, Odigbo Local Government, while speaking after he was discharged, reports that he tested positive for Coronavirus should be disregarded.

According to him, he didn’t have any symptoms of COVID-19 but had malaria which he recovered from, three weeks ago before he was invited by contact tracing officials.

He noted also that another test conducted at the IDH confirmed him negative, he was still held at the facility where he was given chloroquine and vitamin C.

Read Also: Escaped COVID-19 Patient Arrested In Ondo Market Selling ‘Okrika’

However, Ondo Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, dismissed the claims, saying there was nothing to gain by lying about anyone’s status.

The health commissioner stressed that the first samples returned positive from the molecular testing centre in Ede, Osun.

Adegbenro therefore urged journalist to desist from spreading falsehood as it could hinder the fight against the virus.