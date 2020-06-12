OAP Lolo Lambasts Men Who Sex-Starve Their Wives (Video)

Popular media personality cum actress, Omotunde Adebowale David’s, better known as Lolo, took a swipe at men who deprive their wives of sex.

The on-air personality, in an Instagram live chat, said said men are fond of asking their wives if sex is food especially when they are not in the mood.

The 43-year-old actress expressed her displeasure over the statement as she said women try to satisfy their men even when it is not convenient for them.

Read Also: Sex For Movie Role: Victor Okpala Petitions Police Over Rape Allegations

Watch the video below: