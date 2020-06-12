OAP Lolo Lambasts Men Who Sex-Starve Their Wives (Video)

Popular media personality cum actress, Omotunde Adebowale David’s, better known as Lolo, took a swipe at men who deprive their wives of sex.
The on-air personality, in an Instagram live chat, said said men are fond of asking their wives if sex is food especially when they are not in the mood.
The 43-year-old actress expressed her displeasure over the statement as she said women try to satisfy their men even when it is not convenient for them.
Read Also: Sex For Movie Role: Victor Okpala Petitions Police Over Rape Allegations
Watch the video below:
“It’s demonic to say “sex na food?” to your wife,”OAP Lolo lambasts men pic.twitter.com/tihQcGDtCS
— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 12, 2020