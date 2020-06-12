Sex For Movie Role: Victor Okpala Petitions Police Over Rape Allegations

Controversial Nollywood producer, Victor Okpala has taken to his Instagram page to share a cryptic post in which he hinted on being vindicated.

Information Nigeria recalls the movie director was recently accused of demanding for sex in exchange for movie roles.

To make matters worse, popular actress, Lala Akindoju claimed the director forcefully had sex with an unidentified actress.

The claim, which was made in a video format with writing inscription, recounted how the incident happened.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Okpala shared a cryptic post taken from Pastor Chris Delvan which reads;

“Out of the ashes of my dying today comes the breaking of a brand new season/day”

Selah

#Grace #Mercy #vindication #justice“

Reacting to the rape allegation, Okpala through his lawyers, Aghogho Akpojotor &Associates, petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos.

The movie producer requested for Akindoju to physically produce the unidentified actress to prove her claims and he urged the Police to launch a full scape independent investigation into the allegation leveled against him.

Okpala also threatened to sue Lala Akindoju for N100 million as damages.

