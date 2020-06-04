Actor Timini, Others Call Out Movie Producer For Allegedly Demanding For Sex For Movie Roles

Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson joined other celebrities to blast movie producer, Victor Okpala for allegedly demanding for sex in exchange for movie roles.

Egbuson referred to the movie producer as “one of those embarrassing Nollywood”.

This comes after some upcoming Nollywood actresses shared their experiences with the movie producer.

One of the victims, Sharon Osiyerimo Ohunene Jatto shared screenshots of her chat with Okpala.

The MTV Shuga actress slammed him for speaking against rape even when he allegedly tried sleeping with her when she was barely 17.

The actress accused the movie producer of also holding movie auditions to haunt girls.

Reacting to the post, Jemima Osunde revealed that she has heard some of her colleagues say same thing about the movie producer.

Another actress, Oshevire Divine also called out the movie producer for allegedly saying her “talent is not enough and indirectly saying that she will have to sacrifice her body for her to make it into Nollywood.”

Read Also: Fear Grips Tonto Dikeh As She Hears Strange Sounds In Her Home (Video)

See screenshots below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA_PY07DnFk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link