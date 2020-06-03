Fear Grips Tonto Dikeh As She Hears Strange Sounds In Her Home (Video)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to social media to share some of the weird sounds she often hears in her apartment at midnight.

Dikeh posted some video clips during the wee hours of the day and strange sounds could be heard in the background.

The actress stated she doesn’t have children living around her new home as she wondered where the sound was coming from.

Watch the video below: