Actress Sophia Alakija Filmed Dancing With Timini Egbuson In A Club (Video)

A video currently trending online captures the moment Nigerian actress, Sophia Alakija could be seen dancing with her colleague, Timini Egbuson in a club.

Information Nigeria recalls Egbuson was recently embroiled in a controversy for allegedly dating a 19-year-old year named Lydia.

In the video making rounds, the younger brother of Dakore Egbuson is seen sitting on a couch before Alakija came over to meet him and began giving him a lap dance.

Another interesting video also shows the married actress rocking a girl from behind.

Watch the videos below: