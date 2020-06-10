Jackye Admits To Being A Gossip After Ebuka Brings Out Evidence (Video)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Jackye and Ebuka
Jackye and Ebuka

Reality TV star, Jackye denied being a gossip in the house until Ebuka Obi-Uchendu re-played some videos for her to watch.

During the BBNaija reunion show on Tuesday, the Tech Queen insisted that she doesn’t gossip but she was simply lured into the act by Khafi.

However, Ebuka refused to believe her claims as he dug up videos of Jackye gossiping about other housemates with Khafi while in the House.

Jackye had no other options than to admit and own up to her deeds.

Read Also: #BBNaijaReunion: Mike Edwards Reacts As Venita, Mercy Attack Ella

Watch the videos below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBOtuJqDP5J/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

