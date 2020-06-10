Jackye Admits To Being A Gossip After Ebuka Brings Out Evidence (Video)

Reality TV star, Jackye denied being a gossip in the house until Ebuka Obi-Uchendu re-played some videos for her to watch.

During the BBNaija reunion show on Tuesday, the Tech Queen insisted that she doesn’t gossip but she was simply lured into the act by Khafi.

However, Ebuka refused to believe her claims as he dug up videos of Jackye gossiping about other housemates with Khafi while in the House.

Jackye had no other options than to admit and own up to her deeds.

Watch the videos below:

Jackye says she doesn't gossip. Trust Ebuka booommmmmmm he played a scene from the house. The clip showed where Jackye called Khaffi to sit beside her and have a gossip. hahahahah🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BBNaijaPepperDemReunion #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/gXkjhRsowf — #BBNaijaReunion | #BBNaija2020 (@thejosephsplug) June 9, 2020

@supermadujackie :I did not gossip! The person I was talking with, lured me into it! Ebuka plays a clip; Jackye in the clip told Khafi, sit down, let’s gossip… If it makes everyone feels better, okay I gossip – Jackye #BBNaijaReunion #TachaAfricaPride pic.twitter.com/mzA1MNI4Vf — Duke of Ghana🇬🇭🔱🔱 (@MosesAlimbey) June 9, 2020

Ebuka: so Jackie do you gossip? Jacki: No I don’t, it’s Khafi that always lures me into gossip Ebuka: *plays clip*

😂😂😂😂 see the way Messy stronged her face.. none of them could talk again. God of Khafilat!!! #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/N3qyI7S8t6 — Khafinator spokesperson ☕️ (@dammy101) June 9, 2020

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBOtuJqDP5J/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link