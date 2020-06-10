‘Fatoyinbo Will Not Be Charged With Rape’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular Nigerian journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, has shared an update on her private investigation on the rape allegations levied against COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The journalist pointed out that she received intel from the police over the concluded case and it shows that both parties have been cleared on the investigation.

Dr. Kemi had begun investigation on the story since last year, and according to her, Pastor Fatoyinbo is not guilty.

READ ALSO – Juliet Ibrahim Speaks On The Future Of Acting With Kemi Olunloyo (Video)

Sharing on Instagram, the journalist wrote in part: “…The officer told me that 99% of their investigation shows that Fatoyinbo WILL NOT be charged with RAPE…”

See Her Post Here: