On Day 4 of the Big Brother Naija reunion show, reality star, Jackye described her colleague Khafi as a parrot.

During the show, Ebuka brought a topic about the diary session, and ex-participants had things to say about one another.

Speaking asked about who she felt was more of a ‘diary session person’, Jackye said, Omashola was pouring out his heart while the ‘other party’ (Khafi) was to attack other people.

According to the self-acclaimed tech queen, Khafi always went into the diary room smearing the image of others for her personal interest and she comes out like she has no problem with anyone.

Venita also referred to her as a parrot.



In response, Khafi dropped a tweet on the streets of Twitter, noting that she is feeling special.

It didn’t end there as she then shared a TikTok video, saying Jackye only hates her because she is blessed and anointed and if she has anything against her, she should take it up to God.



Read Also: Seyi Awolowo Reacts After Tacha Joins Fans To Drag Him

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBB7qnMjbYU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link