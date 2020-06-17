Jackye’s Ex-Boyfriend, Lami Sets Record Straight After She Denied Him

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Jackye and Boyfriend
Jackye and Boyfriend

Jackye Madu’s ex-boyfriend, Lami has set the records straight after she came out to announce their break-up on her Instagram page.

Lami shared a lengthy post in which he explained that there are two sides to every story.

The entrepreneur also said that everyone has their flaws but his own is being discussed in public because his ex-girlfriend decided to put it out.

However, he noted that he has counted his losses and accepted his fate.

Jackye’s ex-boyfriend also used the opportunity to announce that he has launched his company.

See his post below:

His IG post
His IG post
Continuation
Continuation
Conclusion
Conclusion

