“I Am Single”- BBNaija’s Jackye Denies Her Boyfriend For Praising Tacha

BBNaija star, Jackye has taken to her social media space to announce that she is no longer in a relationship with her boyfriend, Lami.

This new development came after Lami praised Tacha’s growth, saying that she shows how a once hated person can grow past negativity, and start attracting likes and love.

The singer went on to advise people not to shut their mind from anyone because one can’t tell the particular phase another person might be in but pay close attention to their good side.

Reacting to this, Jackye put out a post saying she is officially single.

Read Also: Why I Don’t Brag Online -BBNaija’s Thelma (Photo)

See their post below: