JK Rowling Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence

JK Rowling has opened up for the first time about being a survivor of abuse and sexual assault.

The author spoke out in a lengthy statement seeking to clarify comments she has made about transgender people, which have been widely criticized.

She took to her website on Wednesday to explain “her reasons for speaking out on sex and gender issues”.

She began the lengthy piece, writing, “This isn’t an easy piece to write, for reasons that will shortly become clear, but I know it’s time to explain myself on an issue surrounded by toxicity. I write this without any desire to add to that toxicity.”

She continued: “I’ve been in the public eye now for over 20 years and have never talked publicly [about being a survivor. This isn’t because I’m ashamed those things happened to me, but because they’re traumatic to revisit and remember.”

She said she decided to share her experiences “out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who’ve been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces.”