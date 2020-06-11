Leadership Of Senate To Meet Buhari Over Insecurity

The leadership of the national assembly will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent killings by Boko Haram in the north-east.

The Senate had passed a resolution, following a motion sponsored by Abubakar Kyari, senator representing Borno north.

The lawmaker had called the attention of his colleague to the killings by the insurgents in Gubio local government area which is located in his constituency.

According to the reports, at least 70 persons were reportedly killed when Boko Haram insurgents invaded Faduma Koloram village on Tuesday.

Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, while contributing to the debate said more needs to be done to bring insurgency to it’s kneel.

Speaking on the subject matter, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the insurgency has become an “industry because what they do is no more religious”.

“The armed forces have their challenges, and therefore will continue to look at those challenges and address them,” Lawan said.

“Wherever anybody is found wanting, our stand should be be that people should occupy offices based on their performance there is no point if somebody is not registering successes for such person to continue to be there but that is if you give that person the necessary tools to fight.

“So we should give them the necessary tools and then we hold them accountable.

“We would do that in addition to meeting the president and it is not going to be only the senate president I will make sure that I have my colleagues, my counterpart in the House of Representatives because this is a national question.

“I can discuss with the president alone but I want the national assembly to come hard on this so we would try to do that.”

The upper legislative chamber unanimously adopted the motion.