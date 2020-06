Port Harcourt-based crossdresser, Daniel Anthony, also known as Jay Boogie, shared new sultry photos on his Instagram page to usher in the new month.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the cross dresser posted scantily-clad photos of him wearing a bikini photos as he struck different poses in a swimming pool.

In his caption, Jay Boogie reminded his fans and followers that June is his birth month.

See the full photos below: