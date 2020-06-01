“This Is Not Time To Stay Silent” – Mercy Johnson Reacts To The Murder Of Tina, Uwa

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie took to her Instagram page on Monday to react to recent happenings in the country.

The movie star also expressed her displeasure over the murder of Uwaila Omozuwa and Tina Ezekwe.

Johnson-Okojie noted that it is heartbreaking for her to come online to see what has been happening in the past few days.

In her words;

“Coming online to see what has been happening these past few days has been truly heartbreaking.

Where do we start? What can we do from wherever we are?

Here’s some important information from @bellanaijaonline

We need to know how to come together to help fight it, help heal those who have been hurt.

The hashtags #JusticeForTina, #JusticeForUwa, and #BlackLivesMatter have been trending for the past few days here’s how you can lend your voice.

Rape, sexual harassment, sexual assault, murder are one of the most terrible crimes on earth and it happens every few minutes. We are really thankful that social media has helped spark hot debates on this issue and calling for arrest and prosecution of culprits.

We must continue to keep up hope as we fight, push for the strengthening of the laws and follow up with enforcing them. We must demand a safer Nigeria because it is our right as citizens.

This is not the time to stay silent!

Let’s keep on trending the hashtags for awareness – #JusticeForUwa, #JusticeforTina, #StopRape, #EndRape, #JusticeForJennifer, #NoToRape.

And, more importantly, let’s pray for the affected families.

Swipe left for a list of centres where domestic and sexual violence survivors can get help in Nigeria.

Or reach out to WARIF @warif_ng, STER @standtoendrape, @dsvrt Human Development Initiatives @hdi4nigeria.“



