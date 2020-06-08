Nigerian Crossdressers, Jay Boogie, James Brown Engage In Dancing Competition (Video)

Popular Nigerian crossdressers, James Brown and Jay Boogie showed off their dancing skills on Instagram live.

A video circulating online captures the moment the two effeminate Internet sensations could be seen twerking vigorously while their fans cheered them on in the comments section.

It appears the duo are following in the footsteps of their mentor, Bobrisky.

Information Nigeria recalls James Brown reacted to the recent rape cases and he said he sometimes regrets being a man because they are useless.

Watch the video below: