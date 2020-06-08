Nigerian Mother Blames Her 2-Year-Old Daughter, Calls Her ‘Ashawo’ After Being Raped (Video)

A video circulating online captures the moment a Nigerian woman could seen beating and blaming her 2-year-old daughter for being raped.

The video, which was initially shared by Gistlover on Instagram, has sparked outrage and Nigerians have called for the little girl to be rescued.

It was gathered that the incident took place in Idumota, Lagos and the woman branded her daughter an “ashawo” after leaving her with a bloodied eye.

The woman also blamed the little child for the act because she had been warned several times against going to the man.

Giving an update on the case, Gistlover said the woman refused to give up custody of her two children but they were later taken away from her so they could be properly taken care of.

However, the rapist is still on the run.

Watch the videos below: