Nigerians Celebrate Simi And Adekunle Gold On New Baby

Nigerian celebrity couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold have continued to receive congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans on the arrival of their child.

Simi posted the picture of her husband, Adekunle Gold holding the new baby adding the date the baby was born.

She wrote in part: “Adejare. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love…”

Following their announcement, fans and followers of the artists have poured on their congratulatory messages to the singers on every social media platform.

See Photos Here: