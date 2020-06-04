‘Olu Jacobs And I Have Not Endorsed Any Drug’ – Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has stated that she and her husband, Olu Jacobs, have not endorsed any drug for the treatment of malaria or any other health condition for that matter.

The 58-year-old issued the disclaimer on Instagram on Wednesday as they shared that if they do, they would let their fans and followers know.

“Olu Jacobs and I have not endorsed any drug for the treatment of malaria or the treatment of any ailment…,” she wrote in her post that featured Olu Jacobs in it.

