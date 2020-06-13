Premier League To Replace Players’ Names With ‘Black Lives Matter’ Upon Resumption

Premier League players will wear the words “Black Lives Matter” on the back of their shirts in the opening round of fixtures upon next week’s restart. The words will replace their surname in a display of unity by top-flight stars

The shirt tribute was proposed by a group of league captains and Professional Footballers’ ­Association representatives following the series of Black Lives Matter protests which were triggered by the loss of George Floyd.

A joint announcement was made by top-flight stars on Friday as the league confirmed players will show their unity, insisting they stand against discrimination’.

The Premier League supported the players’ wishes, adding: “The Premier League stands alongside players, clubs, the FA, EFL, PFA, LMA, PGMOL and all those who oppose discrimination in any form.