Rema Reveals Identity Of Female Fan He Would Go On A Date With (Photo)

Next rated Nigerian singer, Rema, has revealed the identity of the lady he will be having a special moment with.

The singer had earlier asked his female fans to share photos of themselves on his page as he wanted to spend one moment with them.

Sharing on Twitter, Rema shared the photo of the girl that emerged the winner.

READ ALSO – ‘I Want To Spend A Day With A Special Lady Fan’ – Rema



Sharing on the microblogging app, the singer shared the photo of the lady as he asked her to get ready to have the special moment with him.

See Photo Here: