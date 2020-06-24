Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th June 2020

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state has been stopped by a federal high court sitting in Port Harcourt from contesting in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary.

Obaseki’s defection to the PDP was prompted by his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC).But, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, one of the PDP aspirants, filed a suit stopping Obaseki from contesting in the primary election holding on Thursday, June 25.

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) seems to be getting deeper as the police have sealed off the national Secretariat of the Party on Tuesday morning.

This is coming barely 24 hours after some protesters stormed the secretariat and demanded that the NWC be dissolved.

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, on Tuesday terminated the appointments of the aides attached to the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

There has been a running battle between the governor and his deputy while prompted Ajayi to exit the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pitch tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The deputy governor he has indicated interest to run contest the governorship position in the state in October.

The Ikoyi office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday played host to a group known as Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CISNAC) which protested and called on the anti-graft agency to launch an investigation on corruption allegations levied against the speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

The project manager of the group, Mr Sina Odugbemi in his address accused the state Assembly of attempting to sweep the allegations under the carpet.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has assured protesters who besieged its Lagos office calling for the probe of speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over allegation of corruption, that it would look into the matter.

Obasa had been accused of embezzling public funds and abusing his office.

13 out of the 27 members of Imo state House of Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus, according to TheNation.

However, the Special Adviser on Media to the Speaker, Emeka Ahaneku has denied the report, saying only three members tested positive.

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has all seven aides attached to his office that were sacked by Governor Oluwatotimi Akeredolu.

The Chief Press Secretary to Aketedolu, Mr Segun Ajiboye, had Tuesday morning released a statement sacking the aides.