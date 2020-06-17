‘Success Is Not A Revenge Game’ – Samklef Tells Fans

Popular Nigerian singer and producer, Samklef, has shared that success shouldn’t be a revenge game as he advised his fans.

The singer, taking to Twitter, shared that his success is for him and him alone as he owes his progress to no one else.

Samklef also advised his fans that they have nothing to prove to anyone.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “My success is for me….success is not a revenge game. U don’t need to prove anything to no one.”

See His Post Here: