Toolz Shares Heartbreaking Story Of How She Lost Her Baby (Video)

Nigerian OAP, Tolulope Oniru-Demuren popularly known as Toolz has shared a heartbreaking story of how she lost her first child, few weeks after her wedding.

In the latest episode of Life Lessons with Betty Irabor on Thursday, June 4, the OAP, who was recently appointed Programs Director at Beat FM, her pregnancy was already 6 months old when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to the 38-year-old, she was extremely excited and looking forward to the birth of her child but eventually flew to the UK after Nigerian hospitals “missed a few things and didn’t pick up on the problem” early enough.

She said when she visited a hospital in the UK, an ultra scan showed her baby was too small and may not survive.

“I never once thought that the health of my child would be an issue,” Toolz said.

Speaking further during the programme, she said her doctor told her the baby was no longer alive and thus, would need to push the dead baby out.

“I heard a voice saying ‘this isn’t going to work out but you’re going to be OK”, Toolz said she went spiritual at that moment.

Read Also: OAP Toolz Reveals Advantage Of Lockdown Period

In her words; “That was horrible, When we did the last scan, there was nothing, no movement.”

“Oh my gosh, it was horrible, it was absolutely horrible,” she added.

Toolz recounted that she was given some medications that were supposed to make her go into labour three days later.

After receiving the medications on Thursday, she was told to return on Sunday but she went into labour on Saturday.

The media personality said, she was preparing breakfast on that fateful Saturday when she felt sharp pains.

She recounted; “I was in so much pain and that’s when I realized that gosh, I’m in labour. I was in labour for hours.

“It was very very traumatic. I try not to think about it too much.

“This was in the UK, they had to do like an autopsy, I had to arrange a funeral. It was horrible.

“That whole time, I was just like, ‘Yeah, God, I’m done’. I’m like ‘come and take me, I’m gone’.”

She said she later had a handsome son after losing her first child.

See video below