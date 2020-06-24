Twitter Flags Trump’s Tweet For Violating Its Policies

Twitter has flagged another Donald Trump tweet for violating rules about “Abusive Behavior” following his threat of ‘serious force’ against protesters.

On Tuesday, the US president tweeted that “there will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

After many reports on the tweet, the tech giant has now flagged it as inappropriate.

Addressing the tweet, Twitter’s safety team wrote in a statement: “We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.”

