US Protest Is Not Really About Black Lives Matter – Oyakhilome (Video)

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Believer’s Love World has shared a few takes on the protest in the US which has spread across nations.

According to the pastor, the protest goes beyond fighting for equality for the black race. Pastor Chris shared that it is all part of the plan to control the world with implanted chips.

Sharing updates on the protest, the pastor pointed out that it is just part of the plans to control people.

The pastor made this known in a video broadcast for his members and followers.

Watch The Video Here: