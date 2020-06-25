Veteran Actor, Ogun Majek Is Dead

Veteran Nigerian actor, Gbolade Akinpelu popularly known as Ogun Majek has passed away.

The Yoruba actor, who has been battling an ailment for many months, died on Thursday at his home which is located in Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

The news of his demise was confirmed by filmmaker, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, on his Facebook page.

The filmmaker wrote;

“From him we come and on to him we shall return, Alh Gbolagade Akinpelu Ogunmajek has return to his creator, may God almighty rest his soul among the righteous. Amen”.

See his post below: