Videos From Regina Daniels’ Baby Shower Emerge Online

Video clips obtained from Nigerian actress, Regina Daniel’s baby shower has emerged on the Internet.

The actress is expecting her first child with her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko.

Taking to Instagram, the movie star’s senior wife, Laila Nwoko shared a video clip which captured the moment she arrived at the venue of the event.

The actress was also filmed dancing while her friends cheered her on.

Read Also: Davido’s Daughter, Imade Celebrates Her First Broken Tooth; Receives N100k Cash, Flowers (Photo)

The gender of the child will be unveiled at the event.

Watch the video clips below: