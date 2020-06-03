Wear Masks At Home If Unsure Of COVID-19 Status Of Those You Live With: Minister

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, has advised Nigerians to wear face masks when at home if they are unsure of the COVID-19 status of the people they live with.

The minister said this while speaking at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Tuesday, adding that masks should be worn on the face and not the chin.

The minister said the fight against the disease is now in the hands of Nigerians, and they must do all they can to limit the spread.

“We have not reached our testing target yet. We, therefore, ask all persons who fit the case definition of fever, cough, sore throat, loss of sense of smell, taste to first use a mask and find the nearest testing centre,” the minister said.

“Finally, as we move into the next phase of the easing of the lockdown, I urgently call on all Nigerians to take responsibility for ensuring that we actively play our roles in ensuring that COVID-19 does not spike as observed in many countries where lockdown was relaxed. It is important to bear in mind that this phase more than lockdown itself is in the hands of the people.

“Please wear your face masks in public once you leave your house even inside your house if you are not sure of the COVID-19 status of the people you live with. Wear your mask on your face, not under your chin. It has no value under your chin.

“Citizens of Kogi and Cross River will no longer have the shortage of the opportunity to be tested. It is important to restrategise to meet all citizens at the point of their needs. I urge all state authorities in Nigeria to accept reality and work with each other and the federal government.”