‘You Have To Get Tougher’ – Yul Edochie Tells Fans (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has advised his fans on the need to be tough in life.

Taking to social media, the actor stressed that life will always throw tough things to people.

He advised his fans to be strong enough for when they experience disappointment.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “In life disappointments will come, friends will stab you in the back, the people you love will hate you, some hustle no go pay, you’ll ask & you’ll not receive, you may go broke sometimes, but you must keep believing & keep going. Life never gets easier. YOU HAVE TO GET TOUGHER!”

See His Post Here: