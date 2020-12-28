Actress Yetunde Barnabas, Footballer Olayinka Peter Set To Wed

Nigerian actress, Yetunde Barnabas, has just been engaged to her footballer boyfriend, Olayinka Peter. The film star took to her official Instagram page to share that she has accepted the marriage proposal of her longtime beau, describing him as her sunshine and the love of her life.

In her words:

I SAID YES…. to the Love of my Life, King of my Heart, my Sunshine and my All in All. I Love you till the end of time…🖤🖤🖤💍 Good way to end 2020🙏🏻

Peter also shared the details on his page. The Czech Republic footballer wrote on his page that his ‘Omalicha Nwa’ has finally said yes to him, describing his excitement with heartstruck emojis.

See their posts below: