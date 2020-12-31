“I Have The Sweetest Boyfriend Ever” – Vee Showers Praises On Neo

Ex-Big Brother Naija contestant, Vee took to Twitter on Thursday to praise her fellow ex-housemate and boyfriend, Neo.

The duo formed an alliance during the season 5 of the highly coveted show and they were both able to scale through to finale.

Although, they still had some issues in the House but they stayed together and worked things out.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vee described Neo as ‘the sweetest boyfriend ever.’

The singer tweeted;

“I have the sweetest boyfriend ever wtfff”

The singer later shared a photo of a painting which she received from her man and she ordered him to come to her house immediately.

See her full post below: