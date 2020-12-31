Singer Rotimi Proposes To His Girlfriend, Vanessa Mdee

Nigerian-American singer and actor, Olurotimi Akinosho, alias Rotimi, has taken his relationship with his Tanzanian girlfriend, Vanessa Mdee to the next level.

The singer finally popped the question to his girlfriend and she said Yes. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2019.

Taking to Instagram, Rotimi

posted a short video of his woman showing off her glittering engagement ring with the caption;

“She said YES! You are my everything. My angel. In 2015 I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment I hoped that she was happy, having a good day and receiving GODS abundance.

Fast forward… YOU… you make me such a better man.. Im in debt to GOD For you. I will pay him back by loving you & giving you eveyrhing that you deserve. Nakupenda”

Read Also: Power Star, Rotimi Akinosho Celebrates As He Clocks 31

See his post below: