‘They Said My Car Needs Medical Report’, BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva Narrates Ordeal With Police

Former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ season housemate, Leo Da Silva, has recounted his ordeal in the hands of Nigerian law enforcement agents who stopped his factory-tinted car and asked for the medical report despite that he has a permit.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, the Lagos-born reality TV star writes:

“You people that saw me when police stopped my car at Shagamu yesterday and decided to greet me, thank you. It made them nervous.

Read Also: ‘Women Cheat More Than Men’ – Leo Da Silva

They said my car needs medical report. I have never in my life heard of it. The man knew my car was factory tinted and saw my permit but wanted money.”

See his tweet below: