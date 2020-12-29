We Would Have Been In Trouble If Borders Were Not Shut, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that Nigeria would have been in trouble if the land borders had not been closed last year.

He made this known while speaking at the fifth regular meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council held on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja.

Recall that Nigeria’s land borders were closed for over a year.

President Buhari directed the Central Bank of Nigeria “must not give money to import food. Already about seven states are producing all the rice we need. We must eat what we produce.”

“Imagine what would have happened if we didn’t encourage agriculture and closed the borders. We would have been in trouble,” he said.

“We will continue to encourage our people to go back to the land. Our elite is indoctrinated in the idea that we are rich in oil, leaving the land for the city for oil riches.

“We are back to the land now. We must not lose the opportunity to make life easier for our people.”