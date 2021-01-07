‘I’m Human, It’s Not Easy Dealing With Insults And Trolls’ – BBNaija’s Nengi

The second runner-up of BBNaija Lockdown season, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has confessed that she has a hard time handling the trolls and insults thrown at her by netizens.

The former beauty queen cum reality TV star revealed this after she was asked by a fan to share how she handles the trolls.

The 23-year-old Bayelsa native then replied that it is not easy for her to see the constant insults because she is still human despite being a celebrity.

In her words:

“It’s not easy I must say Cause in as much as I put myself up for it, public figures and celebrities are still human and having to see the trolling and insults it takes a lot of Will power to withstand and not give up. I am happy I got you all that love me so that is enough for me”

See her tweet below: