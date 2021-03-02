2Baba Calls Out African Leaders Over Oppression Of Their Citizens

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, alias 2Baba, has penned a note to African leaders over the oppression of their citizens in a new post.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, the ‘Gaga Shuffle’ crooner addresses the African elites on the abuse of power.

The 45-year-old singer turned activist challenged them to use their powers to uplift the masses instead of oppressing them, adding that their means nothing if it cannot be used to rescue their people from poverty and suffering.

”Dear African leaders/rulers and elites, what are you guys using your so-called power for? Cos your power is nothing if it is only used for the oppression of your people”, he wrote.

See his post below:

The singer’s post

