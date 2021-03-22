Barcelona Maul Sociedad To Close Gap On Atletico

Barcelona closed the gap on league leaders, Atletico to 4 points with a 6-1 mauling of Real Sociedad at the Anoeta on Sunday.

Barca started the match 7 points behind Atletico after former striker, Luis Suarez lone goal sealed victory for the Madrid club against Alaves on Sunday afternoon.

Antoine Griezmann, who turned 30 on Sunday, opened the scoring for the Catalans in the 37th minute, while American defender, Serginho Dest doubled the lead before halftime.

Dest picked up from where he stopped as he scored his second of the night in the 53rd minute.

Dembele, who had a goal ruled out earlier, scored Barca’s 5th goal of the game, while captain, Lionel Messi, who celebrated a record-breaking 768th appearance for Barcelona, scored in the 56th minute and 89th minute to extend his lead at the top of the goalscoring chart.

Ander Barrenetxea did manage to find a consolation goal for Sociedad in the 77th minute.