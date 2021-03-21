Ziyech Goal Seals Chelsea Victory, Progress To FA Cup Semifinal

Winger, Hakim Ziyech last minute goal sealed Chelsea 2-0 victory over Sheffield United to progress to the FA Cup semifinal.

Sheffield United midfielder, Norwood scored an own goal in the 24th minute to put the Blues in front at half time.

Sheffield United, who is having an abysmal league season, showed fighting spirit to get back into the game, however, failed to convert their chances.

With this victory, Chelsea have now gone 14 games unbeaten in all competitions since German, Thomas Tuchel took over from club legend, Frank Lamport.