“I Need My Old Life Back” – BBNaija’s Kaisha Cries Out

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Kaisha Umaru has revealed that all that glitters is not gold.

Unlike some who enjoy being in the limelight along with the perks of celebrity life, it appears that the 25-year-old Sokoto State-born reality TV star is not having it easy with her new celebrity status.

Taking to her Twitter page on Tuesday, the multiple brand influencer says she wants her old life back.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Kaisha Shares Stunning Photos As She Celebrates 25th Birthday (Photos)

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star recently celebrated her 254h birthday in style. The reality TV star took to her social media pages to flood the timeline with stunning photos of herself.

See her tweet below: