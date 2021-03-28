If You Love Me, Reduce The Expectations – Erica Tells Fans

Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has appealed to her fans to reduce the expectations they have of her.

Taking to her Twitter account, the reality TV starlet notes that it is important for those who love her to understand that life is hard for everyone and she is not excluded.

In her words:

“If you love me, put yourself in my shoes. Reduce the expectations, life can be really hard sometimes.”

Information Nigeria recalls the fast-rising actress recently touched on the tendency of her fans to “ship” her with almost every male celebrity. She announced that it is to their detriment whenever they do so.

See her tweet below: