Kiddwaya Bags New Endorsement Deal With Turkish Airlines

BBNaija star, Terseer Waya, alias Kiddwaya has bagged a new juicy deal with Turkish Airlines.

The 28-year-old Benue State-born billionaire heir announced the good news via his official social media accounts.

The reality TV star shared a video clip of the new commercial in which he features as the lead actor.

Read Also: Talk To Girls On The Same Level As You – Kiddwaya Tells Men

He then excitedly captioned it:

“They say you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. Well I never want to loose you again. And what better way for us to stay connected than with @turkishairlines . And that’s why I’m so proud to announce my partnership with one of the biggest airlines in the world. And trust me. This partnership is big. Benue to the MF world. Nigeria to the world. WDG to the world. Us to the world. Now Let’s all explore together.”

See his post below: