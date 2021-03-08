Kiddwaya Celebrates Women On International Women’s Day

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Terseer Waya, alias Kiddwaya has celebrated all women on the iconic day of International Women’s Day.

The Benue billionaire heir cum realityTV star took to his Twitter page on Monday to state that men are nothing without the guidance of women. He also added a word of prayer for women.

In his words:

“Happy international women’s day to all the strong, independent and God fearing women out there. We as men would be nothing without the guidance u have given us since the beginning of time. Though we do not show our appreciation enough we love and respect u abundantly. 👸🏿👸🏽👸🏻❤️”

See his tweet below: