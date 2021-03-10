Nigerians Have Misplaced Priorities For Talking About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle – Actress Victoria Inyama

Veteran Nollywood actress turned UK-based entertainer, Victoria Inyama has said that Nigerians have misplaced priorities for having opinions and engaging in banters on the Royal interview that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle had with Oprah Winfrey.

The veteran movie star took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on the trending topic of discussion.

The actress noted that no one sought to interview the former wife of the Ooni of Ife after she left him with no public statement.

The movie star also added that the way Nigerians are discussing about the British royal family is funny because British people would never concern themselves with matters affecting Nigerian monarchy.

See her post and her comments below: