Stonebwoy Congratulates Nigerians Over Grammy Win

Popular Ghanaian artist, Livingstone Etse Satekla, alias Stonebwoy has sent his congratulatory message in honor of the recent Grammy award presented to Nigerian artists, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Taking to his Twitter page, the ‘Activate’ crooner expresses that Nigeria deserves to be fully respected for holding the mantle for Africa as regards entertainment on the global scene.

Read Also: ‘Nigerians Have To Pass Through Ghana Before They Blow’ – Ghanaian Singer, Stonebwoy (Video)

In his words:

“With All Due Respect Let All other African Nations Give It Up For Nigeria 🇳🇬 For their Constant efforts in Holding the Mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment On The Global Scene. Congrats for holding it down at the Grammys.. As for Ghana 🇬🇭, smh I’ll be back..”

See his tweet below: