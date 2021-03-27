There Is Too Much Pressure On TV People – Jemima Osunde

Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde has spoken up against the pressure put on entertainment and TV personalities.

This is in light of the recent tweets calling for a replacement of Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

The movie star took to her Twitter page to state that it is mean to suddenly ask for a replacement because it is a means of livelihood for TV personalities.

“You will come online and be tweeting they should replace someone at his job when you’re doing the barest minimum at yours. The only difference between our job and yours is that ours puts us on tv and in your faces. Last last, we’re all working to earn a living. Don’t be mean You guys put waayyy too much pressure on “people on TV”. Too much pressure mahn! Give us a break.”

See her tweets below: