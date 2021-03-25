We Must Weed Out Rotten Eggs In Our Police, Says Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed that there is the need to weed out the bad eggs in the Nigeria Police Force.

He expressed that this has to be done to stop the bad name being given to the security outfit.

Gbajabiamila, made this known in Abuja on Thursday while declaring open, a public hearing on the Police Service Commission Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2020 and the National Institute for Police Studies (Establishment) Bill 2020.

The Speaker stated that while there are many good officers and men of the NPF, the few bad ones are creating problems for the outfit.

Gbajabiamila said Nigerians deserve a police force they can trust — one that acts within the limits of the law.

He added that “we will do everything in our power to meet these expectations.”