Aisha Buhari’s Frankness Sometimes Appears As Indiscretion, Says Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has qualified the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, as the voice of the voiceless.

Fayemi also expressed that the frankness of Mrs Buhari endears her to many Nigerians.

Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum, spoke on behalf of his colleagues on Thursday at the public presentation of the biography of Mrs Aisha at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The book, “Aisha Buhari: Being different,” was written by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani.

He expressed that governors are proud to be associated with Mrs Buhari as the defender of the defenceless.

Fayemi said, “If you are looking for the voice of the voiceless, the defender of the defenceless, if you are looking for candour, courage, for commitment, you have no other place to go than in the direction of her Excellency, the First Lady of the Federal Republic (of Nigeria), Dr Aisha Buhari.

“Yes, that candour may appear in a manner of indiscretion. Some might even argue that when you are in this gilded cage otherwise known as the Presidency, you are not supposed to be seen to say some things but I think it is in that candour that we have authenticity of our First Lady and that is what endears her to majority of Nigerians, that is also what being different is about.”