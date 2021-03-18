Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Six Months In Dubai

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country six months after leaving for Dubai.

The First Lady of Nigeria, who recently spoke during International Women’s Day, is reportedly at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Premium Times reports that she arrived in the country on Thursday morning

When rumours began in September 2020 of the First Lady’s absence from social gatherings, it was alleged in some quarters that she left because of insecurity in the nation, while others alleged that she travelled to Dubai for medical treatment.

However, one of her aides, Kabiru Dodo, faulted the report that the first lady left the country because of rising insecurity.